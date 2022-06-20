Telemus Capital LLC Sells 9,534 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

