Woodstock Corp Sells 553 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

