Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

