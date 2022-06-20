ACG Wealth Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $337.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

