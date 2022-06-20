Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.30.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.