Modus Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,330.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,614.33.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

