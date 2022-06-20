McAdam LLC Buys 309 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

