Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,614.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

