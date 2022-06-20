New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

