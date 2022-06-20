Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

