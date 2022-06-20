Advisory Resource Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $419.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

