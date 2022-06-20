DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $139.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

