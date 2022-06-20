Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 239.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

