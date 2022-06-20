Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $482,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

LULU stock opened at $278.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

