Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,382,687 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $55.75 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

