Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $184,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $608.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $907.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.