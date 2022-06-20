Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.94.

NYSE AAP opened at $167.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

