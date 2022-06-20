Telemus Capital LLC Buys 3,919 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.