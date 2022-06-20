Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

