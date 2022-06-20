Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $139.30 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

