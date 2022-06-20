Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Visa by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

