DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

