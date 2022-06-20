DNB Asset Management AS Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI stock opened at $202.84 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.98 and its 200-day moving average is $231.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

