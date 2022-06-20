Diversified Trust Co Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $150.20 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

