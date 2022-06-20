NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.81 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

