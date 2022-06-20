American National Bank Acquires 328 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $194.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.66 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

