Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.