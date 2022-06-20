Advisory Resource Group Has $245,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

