First Hawaiian Bank Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.19. The company has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

