Meyer Handelman Co. Has $44.17 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

