Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Chevron were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.19. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

