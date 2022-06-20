Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,608.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.