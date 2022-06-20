Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,608.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

