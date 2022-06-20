Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 507 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

PEP opened at $157.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

