Woodstock Corp Acquires New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.