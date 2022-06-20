Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

PSX stock opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

