Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

