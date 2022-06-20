First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

