Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.