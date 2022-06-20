Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Southern were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO opened at $65.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

