Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 190 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

