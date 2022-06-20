ACG Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,443,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

