Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

