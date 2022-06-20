Somerset Trust Co Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 152,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

