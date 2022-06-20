Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

