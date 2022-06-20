First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $234,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $350,304,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $144.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

