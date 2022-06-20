Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $20.61 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

