Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

