Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,231 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

