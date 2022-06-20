Modus Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 236,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $46.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

